BOSTON (CBS) — Fans of “Survivor” in Boston should keep an eye out – it looks like two local castaways are filming in the city on Thursday.
Ethan Zohn, a Lexington native who won the third season of the show, shared a photo of himself with fan favorite Boston Rob Mariano, saying that the season 22 winner needed help for a “secret project.” Zohn made sure to note in a hashtag that he’s the “#originalwinnerfromboston”
Mariano has said he’s filming a new series highlighting his favorite Boston neighborhoods and places. Recent social media posts show him filming in Downtown Crossing, the Seaport and lacing up his skates at Warrior Ice Arena, where the Boston Bruins practice.
Mariano also appeared on the season finale of CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation, where he returned to make over his parents’ the kitchen and backyard deck of his parents’ house in Canton.
