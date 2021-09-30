CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Newton News

NEWTON (CBS) – For less than $450,000, you could own a home in a sought after Newton neighborhood. But there’s a catch.

A home on Boylston Street in Newton Highlands is on the market for $449,900. The home, which is now listed on several real estate websites, is only 251 square feet.

A 251-square foot Newton home. (WBZ-TV)

The house has one bedroom and one bathroom and sits on a 0.06-acre lot.

“Great Condo Alternative Ideal for Casual Stays, Guest Home, Meditation, Exercise Room, Storage, or Whatever You Desire. Residential and Business Options. A TRULY UNIQUE HOME!” the listing agent says in a description of the house.

Earlier this week, a burned out Melrose home was listed “as-is” for $399,000.

