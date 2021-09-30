HUDSON (CBS) — When it comes to tailgating Pats games, Shawn Gogan of Hudson is a pro.

“Afterwards, we take a picture of everyone,” said Gogan. “Then we have a hot appetizer, a cold appetizer, a grilled pizza, a main dish, a side dish.”

The 30-year season ticket holder runs “Shawn’s NE Patriot Tailgating Club,” of which Gene Hannay is a proud member.

“Week to week, and game to game, it’s the same people, and we have a blast,” said Hannay.

“It’s just slowly grown to getting all these people finding me on Facebook,” said Gogan. “We’ve had people come from all New England states, Canada, North Carolina, Finland, Germany, Hungary.”

He’s authored two cookbooks, complete with themed menus for each NFL team.

“They’re all written in a tailgate theme, so that, ‘Here’s what you do at home. And here’s what you do when you get to the lot to finish up,’” said Gogan.

Sunday’s tailgate will be number 302 for Gogan and his crew, and although he’s been to some special games over the years, he says this one has been circled on his calendar for a long time.

“I’ll be excited. I’m not going to cry. I won’t be that emotional. But I’ll be excited about it because I’ve been looking forward to this game. We’ve had this thing circled for a couple years. As soon as he left,” he said.

And although they’ve spent 20 years rooting for Tom Brady, that changes when Tampa Bay comes to town on Sunday night.

“I’m going to cheer for him right up until game time,” said Gogan. “Once the whistle blows and the game starts, then he’s the opposing quarterback.”