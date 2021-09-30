BOSTON (CBS) – The state is moving ahead with a massive plan to rebuild part of the Massachusetts Turnpike and Soldiers Field Road at ground level in Allston.
MassDOT says tolls from the Pike will not be increased to pay for the project, which will reportedly cost $1.7 billion.
There have been discussions, proposals and debates for years about how to redesign the Mass Pike extension where it borders the Charles River in Allston.
The new plan released late Wednesday, would straighten out the section of the Pike through Allston, bring a new MBTA station to the neighborhood on the Worcester-Framingham commuter rail line and remove several old bridges.
The construction would squeeze eight lanes of the Pike, four lanes of Soldiers Field Road, four rail tracks and a pedestrian walkway all onto a stretch of land, provided by Boston University, between the school and the Charles River.
The two-year design process will begin this fall.
Construction is expected to start in late 2023 or early 2024, lasting 6 to 10 years.
