BOSTON (CBS) – There were 2,399 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That’s down 155 from last week’s report on September 23.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 2,054 cases among students and 345 among staff between September 23 and 29.
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.