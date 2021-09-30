NFL Week 4 NFC North Preview: 'Bears Find A Way To Eke This One Out,' Says CBS Chicago's Marshall HarrisThe Bears and Vikings fight to stay relevant in the NFC North, while the Packers have the opportunity to create some separation in the standings.

'I Like BYU & Last Year Was Not A Mirage': CBS Sports' Brent Stover Previews #13 BYU Vs. Utah State, Other Week 5 GamesCBS Sports college football host Brent Stover explains what #13 BYU needs to do to continue its perfect season and why #18 Fresno State has a good chance to keep rising in the rankings.

Tom Brady Responds To Detail In New Book On Relationship With Bill Belichick"All those things are super personal," Brady answered. "We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way."

Matt Judon Got Tired Of Being Asked Tom Brady Questions: 'It's Not Like We're Afraid Of What Tom Brady Can Do'Patriots linebacker Matt Judon understand that much. But the veteran pass rusher could only take so many questions about the former Patriots quarterback before declaring that the Brady topic was over for him.

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn't Know Why: 'Very Strange'Tom Brady spoke to the media Thursday, though he didn't sound at all like Tom Brady.