BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,486 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 757,849. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,240.
There were 102,213 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.94%.
There are 618 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 167 patients currently in intensive care.