BOSTON (CBS) – Tickets for the musical “Hamilton” have been the hottest around for years.

When the show was finally coming to Boston, Ed Cronin of Fitchburg jumped at the chance to buy tickets. As a surprise Christmas gift for his wife, he purchased tickets to the August 2021 show. But after a two-year postponement, Cronin wanted his money back.

He paid more than $900 for a pair of tickets at the Boston Opera House for a show this year. However, the show was moved all the way to March 2023.

Cronin bought the tickets on Stubhub. The company told him that he could either use his tickets, or try to resell them.

“I don’t think that’s a good faith thing to do – to reschedule you a year and a half out after you bought them,” Cronin said.

Even after repeated attempts, Stubhub would not give Cronin his money back.

“So essentially, they are holding over $900 of my money.”

Then, Cronin reached out to the I-Team’s Call For Action.

“I’ve watched your show. I decided to just write an email to see if there was anything you could do to help me out.”

The I-team contacted Stubhub. The company pointed to the policy on their website, but agreed to make an exception for Cronin, telling us in a statement: “Putting fans first is central to the Stubhub business, and we always work with customers on a 1:1 basis.”

Cronin is happy to get his money back and had this advice for anyone looking to buy theater tickets. “Think twice before you click that button, and get the tickets that you want to get. I am extremely grateful to WBZ.”

If you have a consumer issue that you want to bring to the attention of the I-Team’s Call For Action, email wbzcallforaction@cbs.com.