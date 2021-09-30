BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police say they’re looking into an attempted kidnapping of a boy in East Boston.
A 10-year-old boy was walking to school in the area of Sumner Street just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when he said a man in a gray minivan approached him.
Police said the man tried to grab the boy by his shoulders but he was able to break free and run away.
He told police the man was white, short and heavy, with gray hair and a shadowed beard. He was wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.
Boston Police are urging anyone with information to call them at (617) 343-4234.