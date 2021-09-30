With All The Attention On Tom Brady, Mac Jones Has A Real Chance For His First Great GameMac Jones is actually in prime position to turn in his first excellent game against the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday night.

Antonio Brown Cleared To Return To Buccaneers For Game Vs. Patriots After COVID AbsenceAntonio Brown never got to play a game at Gillette Stadium as a member of the Patriots. He will, however, get the chance to return as a visitor this weekend.

Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card RaceTuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better.

Hurley's Picks: Everybody Seems To Have The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Relationship All WrongThere's no real way to oversell the magnificent spectacle that's on tap for Sunday night at Gillette Stadium ... but everyone and their mother sure is trying. Such is the nature of the beast.

'It's Insane': Tom Brady's Return To Gillette Stadium Has Ticket Prices SoaringSunday’s showdown between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots is the most-anticipated matchup of the season. And the proof is in the ticket prices.