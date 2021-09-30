BOSTON (CBS) — A Southie tradition looks to be back on for 2022. Organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced Thursday that the event will be held on March 20, 2022.
The coronavirus pandemic had forced the cancellation of the parade for two years in a row.
“We’re excited to announce registration is live for the 2022 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day Parade,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “We can’t wait to finally see you all again.”
More than 1 million people attended the last parade held in 2019.