FOXBORO (CBS) â€“ Sunday’s showdown between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots is the most-anticipated matchup of the season. And the proof is in the ticket prices.

Resale ticket agencies such as Ace Ticket show the cost of admission to see New England take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranges from $337 to just over $4,500 a seat.

StubHub said Sunday’s tilt is the No. 1 in-demand NFL game of the season, outselling the next highest-selling matchup between the Cowboys and Bucs by 20% in ticket sales.

The get-in price for tickets bought through StubHub is $275, with an average ticket price of $1,222.

April Martin of Ace Ticket was asked what the prices compare to. She said itâ€™s not quite as expensive as the Super Bowl, but itâ€™s unlike anything sheâ€™s seen in her time with the company.

â€œNot quite (as much interest as the Super Bowl). Obviously the upper echelon sort of seats are going to be in that range,â€ Martin said. â€œBut itâ€™s definitely the highest price â€¦ Iâ€™ve been with Ace for 20 years. Iâ€™ve never seen a regular season football game sell for as high as this one.â€

So when did demand for tickets start to skyrocket?

â€œDay 1. We knew the Bucs were coming here, we just didnâ€™t know the date. As soon as the date was set itâ€™s been full speed ahead ever since,â€ Martin said.

Hearing what it would cost to see Tom Bradyâ€™s return to Foxboro in person, some fans expressed sticker shock.

â€œItâ€™s insane,â€ one fan said. â€œIâ€™ve heard up to $4,000. Itâ€™s crazy. Iâ€™d rather stay at home and watch the game with my wife.â€

Others expected nothing less.

â€œThatâ€™s just the way everything is, right? Nothingâ€™s going down in life. Everythingâ€™s going up. So itâ€™s not surprising,â€ one fan said.