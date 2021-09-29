MONTREAL, Quebec (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (20-4-5; 65 pts.) defeated CF Montreal (10-10-7, 37 pts.), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium. Defender DeJuan Jones and forward Adam Buksa netted goals in the 10th and 17th minutes, respectively, leading New England to a swift 2-0 lead. After the Revolution extended their lead via an own goal in the 30th minute, Montreal’s Joaquin Torres scored for the hosts two minutes later. Forward Gustavo Bou sealed the win with a right-footed shot in the 86th minute.

With tonight’s victory, New England registers its first 20-win season in club history. The Revolution, winners of eight of their last nine road matches, improve their away record to 9-3-3 this season. New England’s nine road wins, most in MLS as of the conclusion of tonight’s match, are tied for sixth most in a season in MLS history. New England completes the month of September an unbeaten 5-0-1, outscoring opponents 13-6 over the last six contests. Over the last 16 games heading into the October international break, the Revolution went 13-1-2 while picking up 41 of a possible 48 points since early July.

Bruce Arena’s all-time record in league play improves to 238-135-110, now just two wins shy of matching Sigi Schmid for the most regular season victories in MLS history. This marks Arena’s third career 20-win campaign and his first since 1998, when he guided D.C. United to a 24-8 record. It is Arena’s first 20-win season since MLS began allowing ties.

Bou and Buksa each netted their 13th goals of the season in tonight’s win, tied for the team lead and for fourth place in the MLS Golden Boot race. Buksa, who recorded his 50th MLS appearance, scored on a header with assists from Bou and Bye. The Polish striker owns five goals and one assist over his last six matches. Bou, who has collected assists in three consecutive appearances, owns a career-high seven assists this season. The Argentinian has scored five goals in six career games played against Montreal. Jones’ unassisted tally marked the defender’s third goal of the season, as he also added a team-high four chances created on the night.

The Revolution’s four-goal performance tonight gives New England 57 goals scored on the season, surpassing the previous club record of 55 goals set in 2003 and matched in 2005. New England has netted the opening goal in the last three contests – all within the first 15 minutes of play – and are a league-best 16-0-2 when scoring first. Midfielder Carles Gil registered two chances created to match his own club record of 108, set in 2019.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner backstopped the defense with a five-save outing, adding to his personal-best 15 wins this season. Turner, who was selected by the United States Men’s National Team for international duty for October’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, improves to 6-2-1 against Montreal. Henry Kessler guided the backline with a team-best six interceptions in his 40th MLS start.

New England will enjoy 17 days of rest during the international window before returning to action on Saturday, October 16 to host Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium.