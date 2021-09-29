GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police on Wednesday said they arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the assault at a Pitbull concert in New Hampshire that left a woman severely injured. Gregory Joseph, of Rochester, New Hampshire, is facing one count of second-degree assault.
The woman said she was knocked unconscious and became paralyzed from the waist down after an argument about an alcoholic drink at the Bank of NH Pavilion concert in Gilford. She went to the Aug. 29 concert with friends.
A GoFundMe for the woman's recovery raised more than $20,000. Police said the woman has started to walk again with assistance.
Police detectives interviewed 20 people during their investigation and looked at videos taken during the concert.
Joseph, who has been released on personal recognizance, could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.