WESTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper was seriously hurt when his cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer on Route 95.
The trooper was in his parked, unmarked cruiser protecting a road construction crew on 95 south in Weston around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the truck slammed into the back of his car.
State Police said the cruiser’s emergency lights were on before it was hit.
The tractor-trailer jack-knifed across the highway after the collision.
“The Trooper sustained serious injuries, but was alert and radioed in the crash himself,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement early Wednesday.
The unidentified trooper was rushed to a hospital in Boston. There’s no word on the condition of the truck driver or what caused the crash.
Route 95 south was completely shut down until the truck could be moved out of the way to the rest stop in Newton.