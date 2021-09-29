CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Route 95, Weston News

WESTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper was seriously hurt when his cruiser was hit by a tractor-trailer on Route 95.

The trooper was in his parked, unmarked cruiser protecting a road construction crew on 95 south in Weston around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when the truck slammed into the back of his car.

State Police said the cruiser’s emergency lights were on before it was hit.

The tractor-trailer jack-knifed across the highway after the collision.

“The Trooper sustained serious injuries, but was alert and radioed in the crash himself,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement early Wednesday.

The damaged cruiser and tractor-trailer after the crash on Route 95 in Weston. (Photo credit: Mass. State Police)

The unidentified trooper was rushed to a hospital in Boston. There’s no word on the condition of the truck driver or what caused the crash.

Route 95 south was completely shut down until the truck could be moved out of the way to the rest stop in Newton.

CBSBoston.com Staff