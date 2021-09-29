BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off.
The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished, and everyone was evacuated.READ MORE: Arrest Made In 1991 Murder Of Patricia Moreno In Malden
It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate.READ MORE: Pilot Appeared To Try To Abort Landing Before Provincetown Crash
A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer shows the emergency slide was deployed.MORE NEWS: Police Find SUV Wanted In Dorchester Hit-And-Run That Left Boy Pinned Underneath Parked Car
What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.