By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off.

The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished, and everyone was evacuated.

It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate.

A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer shows the emergency slide was deployed.

What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.

