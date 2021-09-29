MALDEN (CBS) – An arrest has been made in the 1991 murder of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno in Malden.
Police arrested 48-year-old Rodney Daniels in Georgia on Monday. He is being brought back to Massachusetts to be arraigned on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
The shooting happened on July 20, 1991 at a three-floor apartment on Henry Street in Malden. The 17-year-old was found with a single gunshot wound to her head.
“This investigation took many twists and turns over 30 years,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Wednesday.
Moreno had been living with a foster family at the home at the time of the murder. Daniels was dating one of Moreno's foster sisters when the murder happened.
“In the weeks before the shooting that Rodney Daniels had engaged in threatening behavior towards Miss Moreno,” Ryan said.
Police found her on the fire escape still breathing but she was pronounced dead at Mass. General Hospital.
Police found her on the fire escape still breathing but she was pronounced dead at Mass. General Hospital.

DA Ryan says a new witness coming forward provided key details and a description to solve the murder. It's the first solved since her cold case unit was formed back in 2019.
“This case is indicative of the commitment this office has made that when someone loses a loved one to a homicide, we will not give up,” Ryan said.