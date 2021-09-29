MALDEN (CBS) â€“ An arrest has been made in the 1991 murder of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno in Malden.
Police arrested 48-year-old Rodney Daniels in Georgia on Monday. He is being brought back to Massachusetts to be arraigned on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
The shooting happened on July 20, 1991 at a three-floor apartment on Henry Street in Malden. The 17-year-old was found with a single gunshot wound to her head.
Moreno had been living with a foster family at the home at the time of the murder. Daniels was dating one of Morenoâ€™s foster sisters when the murder happened.
Police found her on the fire escape still breathing but she was pronounced dead at Mass. General Hospital.
The arrest was made by the cold case unit established by the Middlesex County District Attorneyâ€™s office in 2019. Investigators say the case was solved not because of new forensic evidence, but because they kept interviewing people from 30 years ago.