By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. He’s also an opportunistic salesman.

So, armed with the knowledge that his return to Gillette Stadium this weekend as a visitor will draw the eyes of the entire sporting world, Brady of course has finagled a way to squeeze a few bucks out of the opportunity.

On his TB12 website, Brady released a new T-shirt, commemorating his return to Foxboro. You’d never actually know that by looking at the shirt, though, as it’s sort of a replica of the shirt worn by Brady at the 2000 combine, when he galloped his way to a crisp 5.28 40-yard dash.

Brady’s shirt has been gussied up a bit, with the number 12 replacing the number 1 that he wore back in 2000, and with the TB12 logo slapped on the left side of the shirt. The back also reads “BRADY 12” just to drive the point home.

There’s no mention of the actual return to Foxboro, except inside the shirt. One picture shows the back of the shirt folded up. Inside the shirt reads:

THE RETURN

TB X NE 10/3

LFG

Neat.

After a sixth-round draft selection, Tom spent 20 years making a name for himself in Foxboro. Now he’s coming back to that same field — this time with a new jersey & some new hardware. Celebrate this big game with our new Return to Foxboro Tee. Shop Now: https://t.co/g5f9fo1F2E pic.twitter.com/72QZasOKMq — TB12sports (@TB12sports) September 27, 2021

If we’re being frank … the shirts stink. Whoever might be inclined to make the purchase (at $35), that’s unclear. Do Patriots fans buy it? Bucs fans? Fans of plain white T-shirts with large numbers on them?

Alas, that’s for the TB12 community to decide. The point is that Brady’s never seen an opportunity he didn’t like to snag a quick buck. His return to Foxboro is one of those times.

Brady also used the hype of this week as the launching point of his new clothing line, “Brady Brand.”

Run the game, don’t let the game run you. BRADY – my next generation apparel brand is coming soon. Sign up now for updates: https://t.co/AmfwWVS1le. @bradybrand pic.twitter.com/9skoQpyYid — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 28, 2021

Scant details exist on the new brand, but the timing of the announcement is surely no coincidence.

It’s all just the latest example that when it comes to hawking products, Brady’s approach is very similar to his approach to close football games in the fourth quarter: Always Be Closing.