BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady says he doesn’t expect a homecoming Sunday night when he faces the New England Patriots for the first time in his historic career, but he knows “exactly what they’re going to attempt to do to us.”

“I know that locker room, I know that home locker room, I know that home tunnel, I know which way the wind blows, I know everything about that [place],” Brady told Jim Gray on their podcast Monday night.

“I know the way it smells. I know what a night game’s like, I know what the fans are going to sound like. So in some ways, that’ll be really unique. I’ve never had that experience going to, you know, New England, it’ll be a first time for me being on the other sideline.”

“I wouldn’t expect that, you know, a homecoming. I mean, I think they’re there to root for their team, and their team is the Patriots,” Brady said.

“I think they’re going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to, and I think if they know anything about me, they’re going to know that I’m going out there to try to win the football game, so I think they’ll respect that about me.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Patriots are both coming off losses, but Brady said he’s going “to do everything I can to keep it like I normally do” heading into one of the most hyped regular season games in NFL history.

“I know what this team’s all about. I’ve sat in that meeting room, I’ve heard the scouting reports. I know exactly what they’re going to attempt to do to us and I know it’s going to be a challenge for our team,” he said.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from the Patriots, (Bill) Belichick would say listen, if you love football, then 8:30 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium is the place to be. So, I’ll be there, my teammates will be there. We’ll be ready and prepared. It’s going to be a great night of football.”

While much has been reported about the bitter end of their time together in Foxboro, Brady would only praise his former coach.

“Well I have 20 years, I have 20 years of being there and obviously he’s a great mentor for me. And yes I think there’s definitely great lessons I’ve learned from him. He’s a great football coach, and he does a great job for his team. And, you know any player, I think they would just hope that their coaches give them everything they got. I’m sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they got. And I think that’s what makes a great relationship.”

As for what his father said last week about Brady feeling vindicated by his post-Patriots success, Brady had this to say about his father:

“I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all that I have to say on the subject,” Brady joked to Gray.

“Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point in his life, doesn’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., so furthermore should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will. That’s all I have to say.”

Brady added that, “it’ll be a fun week,” but he’s not going to get nostalgic about returning to Foxboro.

“I’m not going to necessarily reminisce. I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty opportunities to reminisce about my football career — none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about, you know, 20 years of history. I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.”