BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 44 years old. He can certainly speak for himself.

That being said, Tom Brady Sr. is still a father. And a father is always going to have his son’s back. He may even hold grudges against anyone who’s perceived to have crossed his child.

So when Tom Brady Sr. said last week that he felt vindicated by his son’s success since the Patriots moved on from the QB, it wasn’t altogether surprising. Yet when he said that his son feels the same way, that may have been too much for the always-PR-conscious Brady to stomach.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran — the man who interviewed Brady’s father and generated that quote — threw a nugget into his column on Monday, stating that Brady “wasn’t at all happy with the ‘vindication’ conversation from last week.”

That was notable. Later on Monday, when Brady’s podcast with Jim Gray was released, the quarterback expanded — in a rather humorous way.

Brady was asked by Gray if he wanted to share any thoughts about his father’s comments.

“Well, a little bit. I’ve actually prepared a statement that I wanted to say, and it’s really all that I have to say on the subject,” Brady said. “Comments made by Thomas Edward Brady, a 77-year-old insurance company CEO who should know better at this point of his life, doesn’t necessarily reflect the views or positions held by his son, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. So furthermore, should Tom Sr. continue to speak out on behalf of his son without the express written consent, Tom Jr. reserves the right to eventually put him in a home against his will.”

Brady finished: “That’s all I have to say.”

The quarterback has long been a master of saying nothing in the media, so as not to create a firestorm of unnecessary attention. He’s generally preferred to let his play do all the talking.

His comments about throwing his father in a home were tongue in cheek.

“I have the greatest dad in the world. He’s the most loving, caring, honest man in the world,” Brady said. “And without him, there’s no way that I’d be in the position that I’m in.”

Yet Brady did offer some honesty about the situation, too.

“It’s been in my head for five days,” Brady told Gray about the faux statement. “So I’m sure he’s got the message loud and clear.”