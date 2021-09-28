BOSTON (CBS) – Tuesday will be our most active weather day of the week with a frontal boundary pushing through the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening and a few of them likely to be severe.
TIMING:
The front will push from north to south during the day. The heaviest downpours and highest chance for a severe storm or two will mainly be south of the Massachusetts Turnpike by this afternoon and evening, although some showers are still possible up through northern Massachusetts. By 9-11 p.m. the last of the storms should be exiting southeastern Mass. and we will clear out overnight into Wednesday morning.
Active day for showers and thunderstorms…by this afternoon and evening mainly focused will be south of the Pike pic.twitter.com/n69LHVrC2D
— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) September 28, 2021
HAZARDS:
All of southern New England is at risk for briefly heavy downpours and some lightning under any of these developing cells.
The isolated severe cells could produce some damaging gusty wind or small hail, again more likely to the south of the Pike.
