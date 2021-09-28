BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night will not just mark the return to Foxboro for Tom Brady. It will also be a homecoming for Rob Gronkowski.
And though it looked for a moment this past weekend that the tight end might not be healthy enough to make the trip to New England, it appears for now like Gronk has the green light to play.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski underwent X-rays on his ribs on Monday. Those X-rays came back negative, and “Gronkowski looks likely to play Sunday night’s return game to New England.”
X-rays on Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski’s ribs today were negative, per sources. Gronkowski looks likely to play Sunday night’s return game to New England.
Considering Gronkowski’s history with back surgeries, there was some real concern after he took a shot to the ribs from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis on Sunday in Los Angeles. Gronkwoski stayed down on the turf, lying flat on his back, while receiving attention from the medical staff after absorbing the hit.
Rob Gronkowski down on the turf and in clear pain after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/72yNyHpQVQ
Gronkowski spent some time in the sideline medical tent before heading to the locker room, but he ended up returning to the game.
In his second year with the Bucs after coming out of his brief retirement, Gronkowski has 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns. In 23 games with the Bucs (playoffs included), he has 105 catches for 917 yards and 13 touchdowns, including two scores in Tampa’s Super Bowl victory in February.