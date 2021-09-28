QUINCY (CBS) â€“ A student was arrested Monday morning after allegedly bringing a gun to a Quincy school program.
The student was found with the gun at the Gain Opportunities, Acquire Learning Skills (GOALS) program.READ MORE: Attempted Murder Suspect With One Handcuff, One Shoe Escapes Police In Charlton Near Mass Pike
Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey said the student was â€œquickly removed to an administrative area of the building.â€ The student told administrators they had the gun due to concerns about safety outside the school.READ MORE: Red Line Train Derails At Broadway MBTA Station; No Injuries But Riders Warned To Expect Delays
Mulvey said the student, expecting police would be coming, ran from the school and toward the North Quincy MBTA station and boarded a train.
Police notified the MBTA and the train was stopped until officers arrived. The student was arrested without incident and police confiscated the gun.MORE NEWS: Climate Protesters Arrested After Chaining Themselves To Boat Outside Gov. Charlie Baker's Swampscott Home
The student is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.