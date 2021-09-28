WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorms, Scattered Rain Showers Expected Through Tuesday Evening
By CBSBoston.com Staff
QUINCY (CBS) â€“ A student was arrested Monday morning after allegedly bringing a gun to a Quincy school program.

The student was found with the gun at the Gain Opportunities, Acquire Learning Skills (GOALS) program.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey said the student was â€œquickly removed to an administrative area of the building.â€ The student told administrators they had the gun due to concerns about safety outside the school.

Mulvey said the student, expecting police would be coming, ran from the school and toward the North Quincy MBTA station and boarded a train.

Police notified the MBTA and the train was stopped until officers arrived. The student was arrested without incident and police confiscated the gun.

The student is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

