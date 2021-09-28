BOSTON (CBS) – The search is on for a man caught on surveillance video tearing down an American flag outside Boston’s Polish American Citizens Club last weekend.

“Why would anybody want to come and attack an American flag? It’s very disheartening for me,” club member Stasia Kacprzak told WBZ-TV. “I was in disbelief. I stood near my car and I was literally shaking.”

A man slammed the Pulaski Park flagpole to the ground Saturday afternoon. He tore the American flag and took off.

The club shared their surveillance video with police and now they’re raising money to make repairs. They’ve even expressed forgiveness for the suspect, nothing could damage their deep pride for their culture and history.

“It was shocking, it was upsetting, and it was really quite sad actually,” said club member Peter Dziedzic.

The whole thing just feels so personal for the club, especially because some of the bricks in the park are engraved with names of members and friends who helped make this place beautiful. Some of them have even passed away.

“It’s like sacred in here. We keep up with the flowers every day because flowers is the best medicine for everybody. Very emotional for the past two days. Very hard for me. Very hard,” Stasia added.

“This building has been here for 82 years and this organization for about 90. We feel an obligation to make sure it’s around for another 80 years. We’re really really proud of it,” Dziedzic said.

If you would like to make a donation for repairs, you can do so via this GoFundMe page. Be sure to indicate in the notes that it is for Pulaski Park.