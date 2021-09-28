Jamie Collins Released By Lions; Will Patriots Go For Reunion?When Bill Belichick traded Jamie Collins in the middle of the 2016 season, it immediately joined the list of shocking moves made by the Patriots' boss. Might Belichick be willing to pull off another?

Josh McDaniels Isn't Surprised With Anything That Tom Brady Accomplishes

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruiting Richard Sherman To BuccaneersTom Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too.

Stephen Belichick Offers Up Plenty Of Love And Respect For Tom Brady We're not expecting Bill Belichick to say much about Tom Brady as the Patriots head coach prepares to square off against his former quarterback for the first time. But Belichick's son, Stephen, had plenty to say about Brady and his incredible career on Tuesday.

Farmers Insurance Open Moves Up A Day On PGA Tour CalendarThe Farmers Insurance Open will be held Wednesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 29 at the legendary Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.