BOSTON (CBS) — Need a caffeine boost on Wednesday? September 29 is National Coffee Day, and there are deals to be had. Here’s a look at some of the freebies and discounts on a cup of joe being offered in the Boston area.
Dunkin: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for Perks members
Starbucks: Free hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee for customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup
Marylou’s: Medium hot or iced coffee for 99 cents
Panera: Free coffee for any parents or caregivers
Au Bon Pain: Get hot or iced drip coffee for $1 through Friday
7-Eleven: Free hot coffee with purchase of baked good for 7Rewards members
Peet’s: 25% of all coffee beans and a chance to win a $2,000 gift card
Check your favorite coffee shop’s social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Wednesday.