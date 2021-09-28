BOSTON (CBS) – Meghan Jerome spends her days in the classroom teaching kindergarten at the Auburn Village School in New Hampshire and her free time training for the Boston Marathon. It’s not something the 22-year-old ever thought would happen to her.

“I have never been a runner. Never in my life,” she said. “If you told me five years ago that I was going to run the Boston Marathon, I would think you were crazy!”

And yet, Meghan will be doing just that. Running 26.2 virtual miles.

It’s a physical challenge that began with her mother Tammy Jerome who had her leg amputated to stop chronic pain and infection.

Tammy says when she lost her leg, her determination to get out and run went up. “I started running actually after I lost my leg. It started off as a motivation for me to kind of heal,” she said.

Tammy healed and formed a running bond with her daughter. “She got her leg right before that first race,” Meghan says. “We ran it together and it was just such a good feeling.”

Now, Meghan will be raising money for the Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation while running for Brigham’s Stepping Strong Marathon Team.

The Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation was established by the family of marathon bombing survivor Gillian Reny.

The team there created an amputation that enabled Tammy to begin her running career.

“And for her to be able to do it for Stepping Strong,” says Tammy, “the organization that has really supported us these last four years. Who’s really become a family to us.”

Meghan says Stepping Strong has been amazing. “They’ve really been a positive light in such a hard time in our lives,” she said.

And while she will be running a virtual race away from Boylston Street, Meghan knows she will still have plenty of support.

“It makes me so proud,” Tammy says. “That she’s doing something like that for so many others.”

“I really just want to give her the medal,” said Meghan. “Because really this is for her. I’m not doing it for me. I’m doing it for her.”