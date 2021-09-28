Tom Brady Says He Knows 'Exactly' What The Patriots Are Going To Try To Do To BuccaneersTom Brady says he doesn’t expect a homecoming Sunday night when he faces the New England Patriots for the first time in his historic career, but he knows “exactly what they’re going to attempt to do to us.”

Matthew Slater On Tom Brady: 'That's The Greatest Player In The History Of Football'Matthew Slater is not surprised that Tom Brady continues to play at such a high level, but he said the Patriots need to focus on themselves ahead of the much-anticipated Week 4 matchup against Brady and the Bucs.

Celtics Guard Dennis Schroder Explains What Really Happened With That Contract Extension From LakersDennis Schroder says that he never received that big offer from the Lakers, but added that money isn't always everything.

Report: James White Out Indefinitely With Hip SubluxationJames White will be out indefinitely after suffering a hip subluxation.

Jayson Tatum Confirms He's Vaccinated & Other COVID Topics From Celtics Media DayNew Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was not at media day Monday after recently testing positive for COVID-19.