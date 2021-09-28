SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A group of climate protesters have tied themselves to a boat outside of Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott.
The words “climate emergency” are painted on the boat, which is on a trailer at the end of Baker’s driveway.
The group “Extinction Rebellion Boston” tweeted a photo of the boat, saying, “the pink boat has landed at Governor Baker’s house, just above sea level (for now). Rebels have locked on. We demand climate justice and a declaration of climate and ecological emergency. The time to act is now.”
The group describes itself as an organization that demands “government action” on climate breakdown and “ecological collapse.”
Police are now threatening to tow the boat away with people attached! https://t.co/nsvgzS0qJq
— Extinction Rebellion Boston 🐝⌛🦋 (@XRBoston) September 28, 2021
Massachusetts State Police have been called in. There are about six protesters involved. There’s no word yet on any arrests.
There has been no comment yet from Baker’s office.