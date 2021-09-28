BOSTON (CBS) â€” The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,380 new confirmed COVID cases and 22 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 754,915. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,190.
There were 54,215 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.97%.
There are 643 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 169 patients currently in intensive care.