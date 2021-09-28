CHARLTON (CBS) – Charlton and Massachusetts State Police are looking for an attempted murder suspect who escaped from officers Tuesday morning.
According to State Police, troopers were trying to arrest the unidentified man around 8 a.m. but he ran off into the woods near the Charlton Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike.
In an alert on their Facebook page, Charlton Police said the man had a handcuff on one hand and was missing a shoe. They described him as Hispanic, 6-feet 2-inches tall, wearing a white shirt and white shorts.
A massive search began and they later tracked down an SUV the man had been in before they tried to arrest him. A woman driving the SUV was detained. It was found at the Walmart off Route 146 in Worcester.
State Police said they ended their search in the woods near the Charlton Plaza around 10:15 a.m. and have still not found the man. He’s wanted on several charges, include assault and attempted murder.
His name has not been released. If you see the man, police say do not approach him, but call 911 immediately.