BOSTON (CBS) — A salmonella outbreak in 29 states has now sickened 279 people, including 10 in Massachusetts. While no food source has been definitively linked to the outbreak, the CDC said in a recent update that food samples tested at restaurants have identified possible culprits.
Health officials have been collecting food from some restaurants where sick people dined.
“The outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg was found in a sample taken from a takeout condiment cup containing cilantro and lime,” the CDC said. “The sick person reported that the condiment container also contained onions, but none were left in the cup when it was tested.”
It’s not possible to tell yet which food item was contaminated, but the CDC said it is working to “narrow the list of possible foods linked to illness.” No recalls have been issued in connection with the outbreak.READ MORE: Boston Police Searching For Missing Girl In Mattapan
There have been 26 hospitalizations, but no deaths reported so far.
The CDC says the real number of people who got sick from this outbreak is likely much higher because many people recover without needing medical care and are not tested for salmonella.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting, and signs of dehydration. Anyone who has those symptoms is asked to talk to their doctor and report the illness.