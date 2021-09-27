Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card RaceThe one thing the Red Sox couldn't afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept.

Bill Belichick Says He Never Wanted Tom Brady To Leave Patriots: 'We Weren't As Good An Option As Tampa'"He looked at his options and made his decision. We weren't as good an option as Tampa. ... It wasn't a question of not wanting him. That's for sure."

Tom Brady Will (Almost Certainly) Set NFL's Passing Yards Record Vs. Patriots In FoxboroIt feels very safe to say that Tom Brady will be setting the NFL's all-time passing yards record early on in his first career game as a visitor in New England.

For Patriots, This Is Ugly ... And It Looks Like It Will Get WorseThings went sideways. It got ugly. And the Patriots are now 1-2.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Loss To SaintsThere may be some more Downs than Ups in this one.