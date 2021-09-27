BOSTON (CBS) – The jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing has grown to one of the largest in the history of the contest.
The jackpot is now at $545 million after there was no winner over the weekend. It is the 10th biggest Powerball ever.
This will mark the 38th drawing since a winning number was drawn on June 5. It’s the largest jackpot since January when a $731 million ticket was sold in Maryland.
The largest Powerball ever was in 2016 when three people split a $1.586 billion prize.
In 2017, Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee won $758.7 million, the third largest prize ever.