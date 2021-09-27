BOSTON (CBS) – Three of the 14 counties in Massachusetts have moved out of the high risk category for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Just last week, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker map showed every Massachusetts county with high COVID transmission
In its’ latest map updated Sunday, Norfolk, Dukes and Nantucket counties were upgraded to substantial risks. They are shaded in orange on the map. The other 11 counties at high risk are shaded in red.
The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts wear a mask indoors.
The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.
You can see the latest CDC map here.