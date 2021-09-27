Tom Brady Will (Almost Certainly) Set NFL's Passing Yards Record Vs. Patriots In FoxboroIt feels very safe to say that Tom Brady will be setting the NFL's all-time passing yards record early on in his first career game as a visitor in New England.

For Patriots, This Is Ugly ... And It Looks Like It Will Get WorseThings went sideways. It got ugly. And the Patriots are now 1-2.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Loss To SaintsThere may be some more Downs than Ups in this one.

Yankees Sweep, Beat Red Sox 6-3 To Take AL Wild-Card LeadBoston remains in playoff position, one game ahead of Toronto for the second wild-card spot.

Patriots Teammates Stung By James White's Injury: 'Kind Of Makes Your Heart Jump A Little Bit To Your Stomach'James White's teammates expressed a major level of concern after the game regarding his hip injury.