CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:James White, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots News, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, James White is going to miss some time.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi, White suffered a subluxation of his right hip. The recovery time wasn’t reported, but White will be out “indefinitely.”

The Patriots’ running back left Sunday’s game vs. the Saints, requiring a cart ride to the locker room. The reaction from his teammates — on the field, and after the game while speaking to the media — indicated that it was not a minor injury.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation of his own, and he was given a six-to-eight week timetable for rehab.

White, 29, has 94 yards in 12 carries and 38 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions this season. He’s in his third season as a team captain, after being drafted by the Patriots in 2014.

CBSBoston.com Staff