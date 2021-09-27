BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, James White is going to miss some time.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi, White suffered a subluxation of his right hip. The recovery time wasn’t reported, but White will be out “indefinitely.”
#Patriots RB James White suffered a subluxation of the hip during yesterday’s game, per me and @MikeGiardi. The injury knocks the key offensive player out indefinitely. He has been undergoing tests today, but an IR stint would make sense.
The Patriots’ running back left Sunday’s game vs. the Saints, requiring a cart ride to the locker room. The reaction from his teammates — on the field, and after the game while speaking to the media — indicated that it was not a minor injury.
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation of his own, and he was given a six-to-eight week timetable for rehab.
White, 29, has 94 yards in 12 carries and 38 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions this season. He’s in his third season as a team captain, after being drafted by the Patriots in 2014.