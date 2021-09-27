BOSTON (CBS) — New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is not at Monday’s media day, as he remains away from the team after recently testing positive for COVID-19. Udoka will chat with reporters via Zoom on Monday, and is expected to join the team for the start of training camp on Tuesday.
Udoka, whom Brad Stevens hired as his replacement over the offseason, is finishing out his isolation, Stevens said Monday. Udoka was vaccinated, and has been asymptomatic during his bout with COVID.
"He was vaccinated so it hasn't hit him like it's hit others that we read about all over the country," Stevens told reporters on Monday. "As far as missing time, he's good at connecting with people. He does that over FaceTime, text, and in many different ways. He was working at 2 a.m. from Tokyo helping us with free agents. Even when he isn't here, he's working and very invested. I'm just very glad that his health is OK."
Stevens also touched on Celtics players being vaccinated, after Enes Kanter told Rolling Stone that Boston has “multiple” players who have yet to receive even a first dose of the vaccine as of last Thursday.
"Our hope is that we get as close to 100 percent vaccinated as soon as possible," said Stevens. "That's our hope and our desire. We'll work on our end with what we can do and from an educational standpoint with our organization. But everyone has to make that decision for themselves."