BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL is through three weeks of the season, and despite a number of injury scares across the league last weekend, Cam Newton remains without a job.

The 32-year-old is still keeping busy, though, posting his game day outfit for the second straight Sunday on his Instagram page.

“I mean this goes without saying, but this would’ve been my game day outfit. Things happen,” Newton said with a shrug while donning a white suit with matching hat.

Newton used the same caption he used in Week 2: “No team, no problem.”

On Monday, Newton posted a video while working out — something he often did in the winter and spring of 2020, seemingly to show NFL teams that he’s staying in shape.

In this video, Newton offered a glimpse into his mind as he continues to wait for an opportunity.

“So check this out, I said on my Instagram, last post, or one of the last posts, you gotta turn your pain into your power,” Newton said while working with a resistance band. “And in life, sometimes things don’t go as planned. So what you wanna do? What you gonna do — cry? No. You gotta use it. There’s an old saying that says pain does one of two things — either it use you, or you can use it. Make sure you use it.”

Newton completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards last year for the Patriots, but threw just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He did run 137 times for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, turning in one of the best rushing seasons of his career and staying healthy while doing so.

Yet the Patriots drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick, and the team released Newton after the preseason, upon declaring Jones the starting quarterback. News, rumors, and murmurs of interest in Newton has remained quiet since then.

He may not end up getting another NFL job, but he also made it clear that he does not intend on crying about it.