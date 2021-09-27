MELROSE (CBS) – If you’re looking for proof that the real estate market is getting ridiculously expensive in Massachusetts, look no further than Melrose.
A three bedroom, 1.5 bath home on Berkeley Street that was seriously damaged in a fire last month is now for sale – for $399,000.
The front of the house is completely burned and the windows are boarded up after they were reportedly blown out during the fire.
According to the Boston Globe, firefighters had to rip out walls and ceilings inside to put the fire out.
The listing, which is now on several real estate websites, doesn’t shy away from the work that needs to be done. It starts by saying “attention contractors!”
“House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is,” the listing states.
The median sale price for single family homes in Massachusetts in August was $535,000, according to the Warren Group.
According to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, the median price was $552,000 last month.