Hurley's Picks: Everybody Seems To Have The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Relationship All WrongThere's no real way to oversell the magnificent spectacle that's on tap for Sunday night at Gillette Stadium ... but everyone and their mother sure is trying. Such is the nature of the beast.

'It's Insane': Tom Brady's Return To Gillette Stadium Has Ticket Prices SoaringSunday’s showdown between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots is the most-anticipated matchup of the season. And the proof is in the ticket prices.

Revolution Defeat CF Montreal, 4-1The New England Revolution (20-4-5; 65 pts.) defeated CF Montreal (10-10-7, 37 pts.), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium.

Martinez Helps Red Sox End Slide With 6-0 Win Over OriolesThe Boston Red Sox broke a four-game skid and bolstered their playoff hopes by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 Wednesday night.

Patriots-Buccaneers Wednesday Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski A DNP For Bucs; 7 Players Limited For PatsRob Gronkowski did not practice for the Bucs on Wednesday, while the Patriots had seven players limited in Foxboro.