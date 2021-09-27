CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are searching for a missing girl in Mattapan.

A call came into police around 6:55 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told officers they saw a black SUV pull up on Hiawatha Road, take a young girl from the street and drive away toward Blue Hill Avenue.

Police described the girl as Hispanic, around 5-to-10 years old with braids and barrettes in her hair.

The alleged suspect is described as an Hispanic man with a medium build. He was wearing a tan jacket.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

