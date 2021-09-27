BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are searching for a missing girl in Mattapan.
A call came into police around 6:55 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told officers they saw a black SUV pull up on Hiawatha Road, take a young girl from the street and drive away toward Blue Hill Avenue.
Police described the girl as Hispanic, around 5-to-10 years old with braids and barrettes in her hair.
The alleged suspect is described as an Hispanic man with a medium build. He was wearing a tan jacket.
Boston police say this is a search for a missing girl and that a call came in for a 5 to 10 year-old girl taken from Hiawatha Road and placed in a black SUV. This report remains under investigation.
The girl is being described as Hispanic with braids and barrettes. @wbz https://t.co/D5GKWCtLhB
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) September 27, 2021
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.