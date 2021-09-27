BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association announced a series of celebrations planned ahead of the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11.
The opening ceremonies will honor the legacies of Team Hoyt, following the death of Dick Hoyt earlier this year. Dick was a Boston Marathon icon as for decades he ran the course while pushing his son Rick. Bryan Lyons, who pushed Rick from 2015-2019, also died in 2020.
Before this year’s race, the B.A.A. will present the first ever Dick & Rick Hoyt Award, which will be given annually to someone “who exhibits the spirit of Team Hoyt’s legacy.”
The B.A.A. also announced the grand marshals and official race starters on Monday.
This year's grand marshals will be frontline healthcare workers. They will be announced over Boston Marathon weekend.
Each marshal will be accompanied by past Boston Marathon champions, including Meb Keflezighi, Sara Mae Berman, Bill Rodgers, and Joan Benoit Samuelson. The marshals will be driven 26 miles in two duck boats.
Patti Catalano Dillon will start the open races and 1968 Boston champion Amby Burfoot will start the men’s and women’s wheelchair races. Dick Hoyt’s son Russell Hoyt will be the starter for the handcycle and duo divisions, Christina Welton, great granddaughter of the late George V. Brown, will be starter for the para-athletics division.
Hopkinton Fire Chief Bill Miller will signal the first rolling start in Boston Marathon history.
The Boston Marathon is set to begin at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, October 11. The race did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.