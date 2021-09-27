Defense Comes Up Short In Another Major Moment And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsA lot of focus will be on Mac Jones' offense. Rightfully so. But the Patriots' defense has now failed in big spots twice in the team's two home losses.

New Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Not At Media Day After Testing Positive For COVID-19New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was not at media day Monday after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

An Angry Tom Brady Is About To Return To New EnglandTom Brady already had all the motivation in the world to come into Gillette Stadium this weekend and light up the scoreboard he kept illuminated for two decades. And now he and the Buccaneers are coming off a loss, giving him even more fuel to beat the Patriots.

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card RaceThe one thing the Red Sox couldn't afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept.

Bill Belichick Says He Never Wanted Tom Brady To Leave Patriots: 'We Weren't As Good An Option As Tampa'"He looked at his options and made his decision. We weren't as good an option as Tampa. ... It wasn't a question of not wanting him. That's for sure."