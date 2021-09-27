CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Dylan is coming to Boston.

The legendary folk singer and Nobel Prize winner announced his Fall tour Monday. He will play the Wang Theatre on Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Boch Center box office, You can also call (800) 982-ARTS (2787).

The “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour is also stopping in Providence the day before on Friday, November 26.

Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” recently came in fourth on Rolling Stone’s updated list of the top 500 songs of all-time.

