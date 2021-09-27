BOSTON (CBS) – At least two families from Afghanistan are now in Massachusetts, the first wave of evacuees to arrive after fleeing the Taliban.
A couple and their three children landed at Logan Airport late Sunday night, two days after the first family of refugees from Afghanistan arrived.
Boston-based non-profit the Refugee and Immigrant Assistance Center is helping them. They will live in hotels for now before they move into apartments.
The father told WBZ-TV through an interpreter what they’re most looking forward to.
“The first thing I’d like to do here in the U.S. is to send my kids to school. This is very important and also me to get more education, my wife to be calm and not scared, just start a peaceful life here.”
Massachusetts will eventually host 900 Afghan refugees. More evacuees are expected to arrive in the next few weeks and months.
The center is collecting donations to support these families. Click here for more information.