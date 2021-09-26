BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski suffered quite the injury scare on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
The Buccaneers’ tight end left Sunday’s game vs. the Rams after absorbing a hard, legal hit to the back from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis after catching a pass from Tom Brady.READ MORE: Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Loss To Saints
Gronkowski held on to the ball until he hit the ground, but immediately stayed down in obvious pain.
Rob Gronkowski down on the turf and in clear pain after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/72yNyHpQVQ
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 26, 2021
The 32-year-old Gronkowski eventually made his way to the sideline medical tent under his own power, before walking to the Buccaneers’ locker room with a member of Tampa Bay’s medical staff.
In his career, dating back to college and through his time with the Patriots, Gronkowski has undergone multiple back surgeries. Thus, any injuries suffered after a hit like that one draws major concerns for the tight end.
However, Gronkowski returned to the game later in the third quarter, immediately getting targeted by Brady in the end zone. Gronkowski was unable to catch the pass, and Brady threw incomplete on third down. Gronkowski absored another hit on that third down play before walking gingerly back to the sideline.
Gronkowski entered the game with four touchdowns on 12 catches with 129 receiving yards in the Bucs' first two games of the season. The catch before the injury was his third of this game, with 47 yards.
Gronkowski, Brady and the Buccaneers are scheduled to play in New England against the Patriots next week on Sunday Night Football.