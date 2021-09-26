Bill Belichick Pulls Artful Chess Move, Helping To Influence Missed Field Goal For SaintsHome-field advantage can mean many things in the NFL. On Sunday at Gillette Stadium, it meant some familiarity with the conditions.

James White Suffers Hip Injury, Carted To Locker Room In Patriots' Game Vs. SaintsThe first bit of positive news for the Patriots -- a first down early in the second quarter -- brought with it a significant dose of bad news.

Trent Brown, Josh Uche, Rhamondre Stevenson Inactive For Patriots Vs. SaintsThe Patriots will once again have a Trent Brown-sized hole on their offensive line, as the right tackle will be inactive for the second consecutive game.

Patriots-Saints Week 3 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Saints game at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots-Saints What To Watch For: A 'Do Your Job' Week For Pats Against Alvin KamaraPatriots-Saints is no longer the Brady-Brees matchup we only saw on rare occasion, but at least we still have a Bill Belichick-Sean Payton battle of the minds on tap for Sunday afternoon in Foxboro.