Yankees Sweep, Beat Red Sox 6-3 To Take AL Wild-Card LeadBoston remains in playoff position, one game ahead of Toronto for the second wild-card spot.

Tom Brady Will (Almost Certainly) Set NFL's Passing Yards Record Vs. Patriots In FoxboroIt feels very safe to say that Tom Brady will be setting the NFL's all-time passing yards record early on in his first career game as a visitor in New England.

Patriots Teammates Stung By James White's Injury: 'Kind Of Makes Your Heart Jump A Little Bit To Your Stomach'James White's teammates expressed a major level of concern after the game regarding his hip injury.

Buccaneers Lose To Rams Ahead Of Tom Brady's Return To New EnglandAfter Tom Brady and the Bucs were soundly beaten in Los Angeles, he'll have the added motivation of desperately not wanting to lose two in a row.

Rob Gronkowski Suffers Injury, But Returns To Buccaneers' Game Vs. RamsRob Gronkowski suffered quite the injury scare on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.