BOSTON (CBS) — Nine people were taken to area hospitals from the Back Bay MBTA station stop on Sunday after an issue with an escalator. The MBTA says the incident occurred just before 6 p.m.
“There was an incident involving the escalator from the Amtrak/Commuter Rail platforms to the street-level lobby of the station,” said an MBTA spokesman. “The escalator will remain out of service while the incident is thoroughly investigated.”
Transit Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS all responded to the scene.
Boston EMS confirmed the incident and said all of the injuries are “minor in nature”.
It is not immediately clear what happened with the escalator, but witnesses told WBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado that the escalator malfunctioned.
BREAKING 🚨 Boston EMS confirms 9 people were taken to the hospital from Back Bay T station 30 mins ago. Multiple witnesses tell us the escalator malfunctioned and saw people injured on the ground. The track is still blocked off. @wbz pic.twitter.com/bs8Ot89Dzq
— Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) September 26, 2021
As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, the track was still blocked off.