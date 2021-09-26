CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Worcester man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his ATV into the woods on the Blackjack Trail in Cambridge on Sunday. The incident took place around 10 a.m.
45-year-old Richard Saul was with five other riders when the crash happened. An investigation determined that Saul was driving his ATV at a high speed and missed a curve in the trail. He was then launched several feet off the trail into the woods.
The ATV ended up being wedged in the trees.
The people Saul was riding with did not realize he crashed until they stopped and noticed he wasn’t a part of the group. When they went back to look for him, they found him after hearing him call for help.
Members of his traveling party called EMS, who, after they arrived, determined that a helicopter med-evaluation was needed.
He was ultimately flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.