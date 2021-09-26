BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said that while a large donation to one of her campaign’s super PACs came from a supporter of Donald Trump, any attempt to tie her to the former president is a “gross statement.”
Essaibi George joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the upcoming election.
Last week, Essaibi George asked super PACs to stay out of the race between her and opponent Michelle Wu.
Essaibi George’s critics have attempted to tie her to the former president because her campaign took in $495,000 from New Balance chairman Jim Davis, who also donated to Trump’s re-election effort.
“Any affiliation, any commentary, any implication that I am connected to Donald Trump, to me, is a gross statement,” she said. “I don’t want this PAC involved. I don’t want them to speak for me. I’m more than capable to speak for myself.”
Election Day in Boston is set for November 2 after Wu and Essaibi George came out of a crowded field in a preliminary election.
Keller asked Essaibi George how she would label her political views.
“When we talk about labels, I think it’s always a little bit fun that people are trying to label me, put me in a box,” she said. “The titles that I’m most proud to have and embrace are the titles of being a teacher, being a mother, being a small business owner, being a community member, being a city councilor. Those are the labels I’m proud of, that I’m happy to wear. And I hope to wear the title of mayor sometimes soon, because I’m ready to do the work. I think this labeling business is a little lazy.”
