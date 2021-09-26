Trent Brown, Josh Uche, Rhamondre Stevenson Inactive For Patriots Vs. SaintsThe Patriots will once again have a Trent Brown-sized hole on their offensive line, as the right tackle will be inactive for the second consecutive game.

Patriots-Saints Week 3 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Saints game at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots-Saints What To Watch For: A 'Do Your Job' Week For Pats Against Alvin KamaraPatriots-Saints is no longer the Brady-Brees matchup we only saw on rare occasion, but at least we still have a Bill Belichick-Sean Payton battle of the minds on tap for Sunday afternoon in Foxboro.

Patriots-Saints Week 3 PredictionsThe Saints are looking to bounce back after a bad loss to the Panthers, while the Patriots are looking to build off a win over the Jets before next weekend's showdown with Brady and the Buccaneers.

Revs Beat Orlando City 2-1, Extend Unbeaten StreakAdam Buksa scored in the ninth minute and Matt Turner stopped a penalty kick in the 75th to help the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 2-1 on Saturday night.