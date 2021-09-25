WORCESTER (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is calling for movement on the nurses strike at Worcester’s St. Vincent Hospital.

The nurses, who are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association union, have been on strike since March 8. They are seeking better nurse-to-patient staffing ratios at the hospital, which is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

In a tweet on Friday, Gov. Baker said, “The Commonwealth needs every available healthcare resource fully operational while we are responding to this pandemic. It’s time for both parties to get back to the table and reach consensus at St. Vincent’s Hospital.”

The Commonwealth needs every available healthcare resource fully operational while we are responding to this pandemic. It’s time for both parties to get back to the table and reach consensus at St. Vincent’s Hospital. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 24, 2021

Earlier this week, St. Vincent’s doctors asked nurses to return to work, citing COVID-19 spikes and hospital bed shortages in the Worcester area. The ongoing work stoppage at nearby St. Vincent’s has brought many more patients to seek care at UMass Memorial, which the hospital says has put an enormous strain on their resources.

The strike is currently the longest nursing strike in state history.

St. Vincent striking nurse Marie Ritacco, who is also the vice president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, released a statement on behalf of the Nurses Union in response to Gov. Baker’s tweet.

She cites Tenet Healthcare CEO Carolyn Jackson as the reason the two sides haven’t come to an agreement.

“The only obstacle to the St. Vincent Nurses being back in the hospital, and the person responsible for this crisis is Tenet Healthcare’s CEO Carolyn Jackson,” she said. “We join the Governor in his concern for our patients and our community and we urge him to do whatever he can to convince the source of this stalemate, Ms Jackson, to finally negotiate an equitable end to the dispute that respects the nurses and ensures the safety of our patients.”

The Nurses Union says they were ready to return to work four weeks ago, but a final agreement was “scuttled”. They had a basic agreement with Tenet Healthcare, except that striking nurses would lose seniority in assignments returning to work.