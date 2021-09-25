Yankees Beat Red Sox 8-3, Cut Lead To 1The Yankees beat the Red Sox 8-3 victory Friday night, snapping Boston's seven-game winning streak.

Chargers-Chiefs Preview: Kansas City 'Shouldn't Be In Shootouts Every Week,' Says CBS Sports' Charles DavisThe Chiefs win a lot of close games, while the Chargers lose a lot of close games, which could present an opportunity for an upset.

SportsLine Week 3 NFC East Picks: Eagles Will 'Keep It Close In A Division Matchup,' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWith only three wins in the division so far, will the NFC East once again start to look more like the NFC Least in Week 3?

Patriots Injury Report: Trent Brown, Josh Uche Questionable Vs. SaintsLinebacker Josh Uche was a late addition to the Patriots' injury report this week, added Friday with a back injury. He's one of three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Gordon Reinstated By NFL, Eligible To Play In Week 4Josh Gordon is once again eligible to play in the National Football League.