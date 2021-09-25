BOSTON (CBS) — The first Afghan refugees arrived in Massachusetts this week.
The Governor's office announced that a family of three arrived on Friday.
"Massachusetts is pleased to welcome the first family of Afghan evacuees to the Commonwealth, and looks forward to working with the federal government and local nonprofits who serve these populations as additional evacuees arrive in the coming weeks and months," said the Governor's office in a statement.
Officials are saying that the family is working with a local non-profit resettlement agency on next steps.
According to State Department data for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program obtained by The Associated Press, approximately 900 evacuees will be brought to Massachusetts.
More evacuees are expected to arrive in the coming weeks and months. Baker’s office says it will continue to coordinate with the federal government and relevant non-profit organizations in the Commonwealth who serve these populations.