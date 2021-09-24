BOSTON (CBS) – There are festivals for everyone this first weekend of fall. You can celebrate food, fun – even Fluff! Here are the items we’re checking off our To Do List this weekend.
FOOD FEST
If you want a taste of some of the best food around, look no further than the Phantom Gourmet Food Festival. It’s going down on Saturday afternoon on Moody Street in Waltham, where you can sample dozens of Phantom’s favorite restaurants. The event is 21 plus.
https://www.phantomgourmetfoodfestival.com.
Where: 211 Moody Street, Waltham
When: September 25, 12-3pm
Tickets: $40-$50
KIDS FEST
This weekend, check out the 30th annual Kids Fest at Wachusett Mountain. From 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, there will be live entertainment, food, and scenic skyrides available for the whole family.
https://www.wachusett.com/
When: September 25-26, 11am-5pm
Where: Wachusett Mountain, Princeton
Cost: Adults $20 Advance/ $23 Door; Juniors $15 Advance/ $18 Door; Kids 5 and under FREE
FLUFF FEST
Marshmallow Fluff is being appreciated the way it should be – with a multi-day celebration in Somerville’s Union Square. The annual “What the Fluff Festival” runs through the 26th and honors the Somerville invention with a ton of activities.
https://www.flufffestival.com/
When: September 22-26
Where: Union Square, Somerville
Cost: Free
ART WALK
On Sunday the streets of Beacon Hill will be transformed into an art gallery. During Beacon Hill Art Walk, stroll through the historic Boston neighborhood and take in the beautiful art on display from nearly 100 artists.
https://beaconhillartwalk.com
When: September 26
Where: Beacon Hill’s North Slope
Cost: Free