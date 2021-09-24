CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police will have an update Friday afternoon on their search for the driver wanted in the hit and run that killed retired Hudson, N.H. Police Sgt. Donna Briggs.
Briggs went out for a bike ride Tuesday morning but never returned home. Kingston, N.H. Police started searching around 8:30 p.m. and eventually found her and her bike down an embankment off Route 125. Briggs, who lived in Derry and retired eight years ago, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 59 years old. She was training for a ride for fallen police officers next month when she was hit.
State Police said it appears Briggs was hit from behind by an SUV. They released video of it late Wednesday hoping to generate leads in the search for the driver.
Based on that surveillance video from a nearby business, it is believed to be a blue 2000-2006 GMC Yukon. State Police said it has moderate front end damage to the passenger side of the front bumper and hood area.
Anyone who has information about the crash or who may have been in the area around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday is urged to call State Police at 603-545-4396 or email Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.